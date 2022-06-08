News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth slip toward a relegation scrap in the Premier

Tim Herbert

Published: 3:30 PM June 8, 2022
Saxena Divyaansh of Paignton CC

Saxena Divyaansh of Paignton CC - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Sidmouth CC slumped to a six-wicket defeat at home to Paignton and now sit second from bottom in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. 

After electing to field, the South Devon visitors removed opener Isaac Thomas for six and Henry Armstrong lost his wicket without scoring. Matt Cooke (32) offered some early resistance for Sidmouth but the home side were in massive trouble on 85/7. 

A battling 47 from Cameron Evans Grainger and valuable late contributions from Charlie Miles (35) and Tom Simmons (31) gave Sidmouth some hope, as they reached a total of 202 all out. 

The home bowlers made early inroads, with Simmons and Codi Yusuf snaffling wickets. Yusuf also found a tidy run out and Paignton were in mild strife at 44/3. Unfortunately for Sidmouth, a partnership of 92 between Divyaansh Saxena and Luke Medlock steadied Paignton concerns. 

Medlock was eventually dismissed for 50, Yusuf again the bowler, but an imperious unbeaten 108 from Saxena saw Paignton comfortably over the line. Sidmouth next face a trip to fourth-placed Bradninch. 

There was better news for Sidmouth 2nds at Exmouth 2nds in C Division East. Tom Hodgson took two wickets, and also on target were Miles Lewis, Connor O’Shea and Charlie Gaywood but Exmouth made a respectable total of 212/7. 

Sidmouth were still able to reach the target with two overs to spare, largely thanks to excellent knocks from Louis Adey (57) and Anthony Griffiths unbeaten on 52. In E Division East, Sidmouth 3rds went down to a 78-run defeat against Honiton.  

Sidbury delivered a near-perfect performance to thrash Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 2nds by ten wickets in F Division East. 

Starting with the ball, Sidbury ripped through the visitors, with Soren Hall and Alex Paget picking up three wickets each. They were ably backed up by Simon Rowe and Damien Armes, both of whom took a brace. 

Chasing a paltry 118 for victory, Sidbury openers Ed Chester (42) and Mark Bishop (53) were rarely in trouble, as they calmly reached the target without the loss of a wicket.  

Cricket
Sidmouth News

