Sidmouth slump to resounding loss against Heathcoat

Sidmouth suffered a humbling 156-run defeat at home to Heathcoat in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Heathcoat made a decent start with the bat, reaching 46 before the loss of skipper Peter Randerson for 46, Codi Yusuf was the bowler and Dylan Hurst took the catch. Will Murray then took two wickets and Sidmouth were in a good position when Charlie Miles bowled Simon Sobczak for one.

Heathcoat steadied the ship in the middle order and Malcolm Cloete (more from him later) scored a solid unbeaten half century. Heathcoat reached a modest total of 221/9 and Sidmouth were well in the game. Yusuf, Murray, Miles and Jordan Fowler all took two wickets each.

In reply, that man Cloete was back to the fore, removing Jamie Baird for just two and then Hurst for a duck. Isaac Thomas offered some resistance with a 23 but the sorry Sidmouth story was told by no other batsman reaching double figures.

Cloete finished with outstanding figures of six for 25, as Sidmouth were all out for just 65.

Cameron Grainger, still standing in as Sidmouth captain for the injured Luke Bess, spoke to the DCL website after the game.

“Our bowlers did a brilliant job to restrict Heathcoat to 221 for nine on a wicket that didn't seem to be offering too much for the bowlers,” said Grainger. “But they did well to bowl tightly and take regular wickets.

“Unfortunately, our batting let us down again and no-one got us going.

“Heathcoat's openers bowled extremely well and managed to find something in the wicket to get the ball moving around.

“We are going to reassess things at training with a big emphasis on batting and fielding.”

Sidmouth host Paignton in the Premier Division on Saturday.

There was better news for Sidmouth 2nds, as they beat Heathcoat 2nds by five wickets, despite Dan Butler scoring 118 for the Tiverton side. Sidmouth did a great job in chasing down the target, with good scores from Jash Patidar (60), Charles Brock (58) and Miles Lewis (43).