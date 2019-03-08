Advanced search

Sidmouth Spears trophy goes ahead despite 'worst weather in 25 years'

PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 June 2019

Sidmouth Spears Trophy winners Liz Boyle Paddy Chew and Jane Painter being presented with the trophy by Sidmouth lady captain Jill. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth Bowls Club staged their annual Spears Trophy meeting, writes Carol Smith.

This is when the club invites a team from six local clubs to play against six Sidmouth teams.

This is held at the same time each year and usually the weather is beautiful. However, on this occasion the weather was anything but beautiful. Indeed, going back as far as I can recall, we endured the worse weather this event has suffered in some 25 years!

The first session, before tea, was pretty wet, but, after a super tea served by some of our ladies, the weather improved.

Sidmouth retained their trophy again this year with a resounding win by the team of Liz Boyle, Paddy Chew and skip, Jane Painter, with a great score of 31 shots.

The best visiting team was our good fun loving friends from Seaton with albeit a minus score of one. On reflection, this was another wonderful day at the bowls club - even with that awful rain!

