Sidmouth Squash and Racketball Club celebrating promotion

PUBLISHED: 09:48 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 01 May 2019

Sidmouth’s winning racketball team receiving the plate trophy from Devon League secretary Alan Ford. (Left to right) Nigel Desousa, Carl Sowden (front) Alan Cockram (rear) Alan Ford, Rob Cann (receiving the trophy) and Dave Kussell. Regular players in the team, but missing from the picture are Phil Borrett, Andy Maker and Andrew Rugg-Gunn. Picture ROB CANN

Archant

The 2018/19 season culminated in promotion in the Devon Leagues for both the Sidmouth squash and racketball teams, with the racketball team securing the Devon Plate Competition in their final game of the season with victory over Culm Valley on finals night which was held at the Devon and Exeter Squash and Racketball Club.

Supported by players and family Sidmouth were good value for their 3-2 success over Culm.

What made the result all the more impressive was that Sidmouth had to call on two late reserves combined with the fact Culm play in the division above Sidmouth!

There were wins for Rob Cann (3-1), Carl Sowden (3-0) and Dave Kussell (3-1), whilst there were 3-1 defeats for Nigel Desousa and Alan Cockram.

Alick Russell and his squash team, who finished top of the league, will now play in Division Three of the Devon League with the competition getting under way later this year.

Meanwhile, Rob Cann and his racketball players, finished as runners-up, losing by only seven points to league winners Exeter Golf and Country Club, who Sidmouth beat in their fixture earlier in March.

Both teams will be hoping to establish themselves in their respective leagues, but expect much tougher opposition in all matches.

Thank you from all players and visiting teams go to Phil and Sarah and the staff at The Marine Pub for the team shirts and the exceptional after match pizza following home games.

