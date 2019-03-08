Pepperell, Ash and Troake the winners at stableford qualifiers

The three stableford qualifiers of the week started on Friday with the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored competition writes Hugh Dorliac.

An excellent score of 41 was the easy winning score for David Pepperell who now plays off six. Second was Peter Abrahams with 37 and Kevin Legg was third with 36.

The Saturday stableford was taken by David Ash with a score of 38 and, with the standard scratch on 68, he saw his handicap tumble to 15. Keith Newton and Bernie Ireson, both on 33 took the minor places.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford this week was also a qualifier for the Playsure national competition with the winner playing with the club professional, Ross Troake, at Cumberwell Park in the area finals.

The lucky winner was Mark Thomas, recording a solid 39 points.

Shame he lost a shot off his handicap to take with him to Wiltshire! Lewis White, one of four players on 37 took second place ahead of Ben Gibbs on countback.