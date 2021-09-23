News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth stableford scores and big money raised

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:08 AM September 23, 2021   
Sidmouth doing the business at a stunning Dartmouth GC

- Credit: Dartmouth Golf Club

The last three men's qualifiers have seen a variety of scores posted and last week's Upper Crust Monday Stableford was a high scoring affair with Dr Mike Slot winning on countback from Ray Gunston with an excellent 44 points.  

If Ray had thought he'd done enough to win, Bob Winstone also might have been disappointed with his 43 points, which would have given him third spot if only he had entered the main club comp rather than just the senior Stableford. Thus it was Anthony Griffith's who took third with 40 points.  

On Friday, there was a big competition to raise funds for the club captain's Charity, the Sidmouth Hospice at Home. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, players and bidders in the evening auction, over £7200 was raised . Well done to all involved over a very long day.   

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford had Ben Gibbs winning with a 38, ahead of Dan Colson and Steve Harper-Smith on just 34 apiece, and this week's Upper Crust Stableford was won by Tom Butler on 44 with Lewis Perry on 42 and Craig Melluish on 39 filling the minor places. 
 

Golf
Sidmouth News

