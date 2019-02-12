Sidmouth Stableford success for Graham Davies

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A large field ventured out and played the Friday Stableford at Sidmouth last week as the dry weather enticed golfers onto the fairways again after a soggy few days, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Graham Davies, playing off seven, only needed to card a score of 37 to win. This was one point ahead of the runners-up of Neil Holland and Mark Thomas on 36.

On Sunday, the Winter League resumed with a three ball Texas competition. Obviously enjoying his golfing weekend was Graham Davies, for he once again won, this time with team-mates Moray Bosence and Neil Holland.

Their net score of 52.8 was more than enough to beat Mark Laird, Hugh Dorliac and Geoff Lory, who came second with a score of 54. Third place went to Steve Channing, Jerry Russell and Martin Crocket coming in with 55.6.

This week’s Monday Stableford was won by David Pepperell, recording a solid 40 points, but just ahead of regulars Neil Holland and Mark Thomas both with 39 points apiece.