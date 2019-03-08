Sidmouth Stableford success for Mark Thomas

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC Archant

It has been a very busy weekend at Sidmouth Golf Club with this year’s club captains being invested at the club’s AGM on Friday night, plus the Captains’ Drive-in on Sunday, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Between all that excitement there were some golf competitions held with the results as follows.

The latest Friday Stableford was won by Mark Thomas on 39 points with Lee Barber in second on 35 and Neil Holland in third. Saturday Stableford had a fresh name at the top of the leader board.

Mike Shepherd won with 38 on countback from Mark Thomas and - again - newly appointed captain Neil Holland in third on 37. Monday’s Stableford finally saw Neil taking top spot with 39 points from Jonathan Lee on 38 and Thomas on 37.

Monday also saw the seniors’ opening competition and dinner take place.

Our luck with the weather continued and 57 players in groups of three played the 666 stableford format, where one score is required for each of the first 6 holes, two scores over the next six and all three players to score on each of the last six holes.

By being ahead of par in each of the three sectors, Messrs Dorliac, Atkinson and Bromage won the day with a solid score of 82 points.

Having gone out second, they had a long wait to find out if that was enough and there was a momentary scare when David Cowler, Ray Gunston and Bob Reynolds produced a card of 81 midway through the competition.

It was enough, however, to secure second place from the third placed trio of John Barnard, Colin Paddon and Ed Bambrough on 75.

In the evening the Opening Dinner was presided over by seniors’ captain Chris Grubb, who, as well as running a prize draw which raised over £200 for the club captains’ charity, Cancer Research UK, also presented a cheque for £250 to the club for use on the course, possibly towards a new compressor for the shoe cleaner.