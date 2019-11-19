Sidmouth Stableford success for Mo Borer

Sidmouth ladies met to contest the November County prize Stableford and it drew a limited number with just 17 braving the inclement weather that prevailed on the day, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Mo Borer took the honours with a score of 32 points.

Paula Button took second place with 28 and Maria Clapp was third with her score of 27.

There were no twos recorded on the day.

On Wednesday, a brief respite in the atrocious heavy rain in the last weeks meant the course was open and 19 Ladies played in the Club Stableford competition, run concurrently with the second Rose Bowl and Basket.

The course was a little slippery and of course the green staff had been unable to do any maintenance work so it was lovely to be able to be out playing, making sure we were warmly wrapped up.

The winner was Mo Borer with an excellent 32 points, considering the conditions.

In second place was Maria Clapp with 26 points and Sheila Faulkner with 25.

Sheila also recorded a two on the fourth hole.