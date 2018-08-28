Advanced search

Sidmouth Stableford success for Phil Spencer

PUBLISHED: 18:11 09 January 2019

Sidmouth Golf Clubs Aylmer Cup winner Richard Powell (right), receiving his trophy from vice captain elect, Neil Holland. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The weekend started on Friday in fine, dry weather and the winner of this week’s stableford competition kept the usual suspects off the leaderboard this week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Scoring a strong 39 points to win was Phil Spencer, leaving Richard Powell and Neil Holland to pick up the minor places with 37 points apiece.

A man who celebrated his 40th birthday only last week scored that round number on Saturday to win the stableford competition, again keeping R Powell and N Holland at bay with their 37 and 35 points scores.

The Sunday Winter League format this week was a two to score stableford. A seven over par score of 79 was recorded by Dave Richards, Alex Duckworth and J P Lee, all adding 5 points to their individual running totals. Close behind were Stuart Ruffle, Stevie Channing and Sean Murphy with 78. Mark Thomas (obviously resting this weekend), Geoff Lory and Simon Emerson came in third with a 77.

The Monday stableford comp saw another newish face taking top spot. Glyn Hewitt scored 41 points, the best score of the weekend in fresh, but continuing dry conditions. John Jones with 39 and Paul Renken on 36 came second and third respectively. Glyn, belying his years, also won the Seniors Div 1 side bet, pipping Mike Davis and David Cowler, both of whom felt they stood a chance early doors, on a very creditable 40 points each. Bob Reynolds, also with 40, won Div Two ahead of a resurgent Peter Emery, 37, and Colston Herbert, 36.

