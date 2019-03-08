Advanced search

Sidmouth Stableford success for Richard Powell

PUBLISHED: 17:49 06 April 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Last Friday’s Stableford competition was well attended, but the usual suspects were absent from the top of the leader board, writes Hugh Dorliac.

With a creditable score for someone who doesn’t play as much as he would like, Duncan Taylor came third with 37. Although not enough to win, nor was the solid 39 posted by Nick Gingell, who came a creditable second.

The winner this week, playing off 10, was Richard Powell, who recorded an excellent score of 40 points to take the honours.

With the competitive golfing season under way, Stablefords now become qualifiers and the first of the campaign was the Monday Stableford, once again kindly sponsored for the season by the Upper Crust Bakery.

Strangely, those who occupied the leader board during the winter saw their game drop away to leave the way open for some new names to shine forth.

It was this year’s seniors’ captain who took the honours in the seniors stableford, playing in the morning and coming back with 39, the best score of the day, which included a two on the par three 14th.

He was rewarded with a one shot cut off his handicap. Sadly, he had not entered the club competition which runs alongside and offered a sizeable prize pot this week with a large field having entered the first comp of the season.

This honour and prize went to Moray Bosence with an excellent 38.

He too will play with a reduced handicap next time out.

Competition sponsor Neil Faulkner came second with 36 and, returning to the fold, John Spiller posted a 35 to come third in his first game back. Well done, to all winners.

