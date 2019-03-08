Advanced search

Sidmouth Stableford success for Simon Moore

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 11 October 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Catching up with the club qualifiers, we start with the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored Stableford for September 27 when Simon Moore headed the table with a winning score of 39, enough to lose a shot off his handicap, now down to 7, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Moray Bosence and Mike Temple, both on 38 took the next two spots.

Last week's results saw a turnaround in fortunes with Mike Temple picking up top spot with a solid 41, improving his handicap by one shot to 17. Moray Bosence came second once again, this time with an improved score of 40, taking second on countback from David Bater on the same score.

Both these players also saw their handicaps improve by one shot apiece. The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford on the 30th September found Mark Thomas winning on countback from Andy Pryke on 36 points with club chairman John Barnard picking up third on 35.

This week's competition saw a very small field compete due to the wet weather, but those that endured played some good golf despite the conditions. In first place was Kym White on a very solid 42, two points ahead of Mark Thomas on 40 and Neil Holland on 38 points. Kym will play off 11 next time out.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

TV antique experts film in Sidmouth

Potburys of Sidmouth welcomed antiques experts Charlie Ross and Izzie Balmer from Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Potburys of Sidmouth

REVEALED: Plans to rebrand Sidmouth

Visit Sidmouth logo. Picture: Sidmouth Town Council

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Day success

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Sidmouth Stableford success for Simon Moore

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth U13 girl’s show great spirit in latest outing

The Sidmouth RFC U13 girls

Sidmouth tee off for the TopClub competition but suffer a narrow Torquay loss

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth runners swap the road for the pool

The 2019 Swimathon Dream-Team. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists