Sidmouth Stableford success for Simon Moore

Golf club and ball Archant

Catching up with the club qualifiers, we start with the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored Stableford for September 27 when Simon Moore headed the table with a winning score of 39, enough to lose a shot off his handicap, now down to 7, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Moray Bosence and Mike Temple, both on 38 took the next two spots.

Last week's results saw a turnaround in fortunes with Mike Temple picking up top spot with a solid 41, improving his handicap by one shot to 17. Moray Bosence came second once again, this time with an improved score of 40, taking second on countback from David Bater on the same score.

Both these players also saw their handicaps improve by one shot apiece. The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford on the 30th September found Mark Thomas winning on countback from Andy Pryke on 36 points with club chairman John Barnard picking up third on 35.

This week's competition saw a very small field compete due to the wet weather, but those that endured played some good golf despite the conditions. In first place was Kym White on a very solid 42, two points ahead of Mark Thomas on 40 and Neil Holland on 38 points. Kym will play off 11 next time out.