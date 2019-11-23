Sidmouth Streatham Trophy success for Lester Wilmington and John Barnard

Golf club and ball Archant

Saturday saw the first round played of the Streatham Trophy, this year kindly sponsored by AR Sports Therapy, the initial round having been lost to the weather earlier in the month, writes Hugh Dorliac.

An excellent 45 stableford points secured first place, posted by the betterball team of Lester Willmington and John Barnard. Jonathan Lee and Richard Powell came second with 43 and Mike Davis and Phil Spencer came third with 41.

The second round of the winter three-ball competitions, held on Sundays throughout the winter months, was a reverse waltz format this week. Taking top spot were Lee Barber, Jonathan Lee and Kym White on 75 points. Dave Richards, Sean Murphy and Andy Pryke scored 75 also, but relegated to second on countback. Third was Mike Temple, Vernon Ruffle and Paul Renken with 70 points.

On Monday, the Senior Stableford saw a Division One win for Geoff Lory (38) with the minor places taken by Phil Spencer (35) and Brian Margison. Division Two was won by Rob Owen with a solid 37, with Glyn Hewitt on 34 taking second on countback from Brian Skittrall on the same score.

The Eclectic leaderboard now has Geoff on top with a nett 66, followed by Chris Timms on 67.5 and Chris Ashley on 69.