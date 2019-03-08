Advanced search

Sidmouth Streatham Trophy triumph for Barnard and Willmington

PUBLISHED: 08:47 05 April 2019

Saturday’s fine weather saw the top 10 pairs play in the Streatham Trophy final, writes Hugh Dorliac.

This was the culmination of the previous four heats (one lost to rain) played over the winter when the top pairs were decided by taking their best two scores from the three played to decide the order of play.

The leaders prior to play were scheduled to go out last.

One of the early pairs, Alex Duckworth and Will Hastie, posted the second best score of the day, 44, but it was never going to be enough, having started eight shots off the lead.

Mike Shepherd and Brian Leach followed on and picked up the daily prize with an impressive 46, but again they probably had too much to make up. They finished with a final score of 127.

So it was that the best qualifiers, John Barnard and Lester Willmington, who maintained the solid scoring that had been with them throughout the competition and who came in with an excellent score of 43 on the day, secured the trophy with a final score of 129.

They will receive their trophy on finals night later in the year. No photo of the winners yet, as John dashed off to watch his beloved Exeter City, who sadly lost at home!

