Sidmouth suffer frustrating defeat in tough weather at Crediton

Crediton’s control of the set pieces was the foundation for a 19-5 victory in this hard-fought local derby.

Both teams produced an entertaining game in wet and breezy conditions. While the Crediton backs were receiving the ball on the front foot with time to assess their options, Sidmouth were too often engaged in tidying up operations. Skipper Josh Bess and scrum half Cam Grainger made a good fist of making good but the backs were living off scraps.

With the breeze at their backs, Crediton kept play in the Sidmouth half for much of the first period. They opened the scoring when a quickly taken tap penalty took play to the Sidmouth line, where a forward forced his way over from a ruck. The fly half added the conversion.



The Crediton backs then combined well in a handling move to created space for their left winger. He brushed off two attempted tackles on his way to touch down in the corner. The fly half again converted.

The Chiefs reduced the deficit in the closing minutes of the half with a fine opportunist try by Cian Warren. When the Crediton backs mishandled on halfway, the left winger hacked the ball on and controlled a dribble to the goal line. The try was unconverted.

Crediton continued to dominate territory at the start of the second half and the Chiefs did well to prevent any further score after losing Dan Rugg to the sin bin.

The Chiefs won two lineouts deep inside the opposing 22 but were unable to control the ball well enough to set up a driving maul.

With 15 minutes to go, Crediton created an overlap inside the Sidmouth 22 for the left winger to score his second try.

To their credit, Sidmouth fought back to press Crediton in their own 22 for several minutes but an interception allowed them to break out and keep play at a safe distance in the closing minutes.

On Saturday the Chiefs entertain Devonport Services kicking off at 2.30pm. The Quins travel to play Devonport Services 2nds. The Colts play Brixham Colts at Sidford with a 2.30pm kick off.