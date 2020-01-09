Sunday Winter League win for Graham Davis, Sean Murphy and Dave Richards

The 2020 golfing year got underway at Sidmouth with the Sunday Winter League competition in the waltz format, writes Hugh Dorliac.

This format is none of those; one to count on the first, two on the second, etc.

It prove to be a close contest with countback called into play after two teams returned with an excellent 81 points.

After countback, and by virtue of a better back nine, the winners were Graham Davies, Sean Murphy and Dave Richards, from Martin Crockett, Geoff Lory and John Cowan.

Geoff himself scored 43 points so might count himself unlucky to be a runner-up. In third place were the trio of Jim Anderton, Andy Pryke and Jonathan Lee.

On Monday, the seniors played another round of their Stableford Eclectic competition.

Winning Division One, again on countback, was Mark Laird on 38 from Brian Margison.

Geoff Lory in third, could only manage 34 this time out. In Division Two, Keith James reportedly had a storming round and despite putting his ball out of bounds on the last to no-score the 18th, still came back with a solid 38 points. Martyn Cutmore on 34 and Bob Cook on 31 were in the minor places this week.

Last year's Golf Academy graduates held a nine-hole stableford on Sunday afternoon and among the ladies, Angela Hanna showed her game was up to scratch with a solid 18 points.

In second was Amy Moore on 15 with Lynn Towers on 12. Steve Harris was the top scorer from the men with 13 with Bill Hayes on 12 points.

Given they graduated during the warm and dry conditions of summer and autumn, they all did well playing in their first golf competition which was under winter conditions.

● There was some action during the latter stages of December and, after a couple of weeks of inactivity due to the persistent rain making the golf course too wet to enjoy, the Sidmouth senior section finally were able to restart the Monday Eclectic Stableford competition this week.

In Division One, Chris Timms came out on top with a modest 34 points ahead of Hugh Dorliac on 33 with Brian Margison on 32 in third. Division Two was led by John White on 36, with Nigel Sharp on 35 and Roy Smith, 26 in the minor places.