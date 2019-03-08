Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate another superb year all-round

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:03 28 September 2019

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

Simon Horn

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club held their end- of-season Awards and Celebration Evening at Sidmouth Rugby Club.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

It was a 'full house' in terms of members attending to celebrate another superb year.

All members of the club received qualifications in the areas of surf lifesaving they have been training for and tested on this summer. Special Achievement Awards went to: Maddie Russell, Evie Rowe, Dara Priestley, Masie Crouch and Jake Burston, who all picked Life Saver of the Year awards. Competition Achievement Awards for the Nippers went to Ellie Birchall, Maddie Russell, Erin Perman and Will Morgan while Coach and Volunteer awards were presented to Robin Goodman, Liam Morgan and Amy Cozens.

Club chairman Dave Manley said: "This has been another wonderful year for the club both in developing all our young people's lifesaving skills and confidence and in the results achieved and regional and national competition.

"I am always astounded at the support we get from our, coaches, volunteers and parents and of course the members who make the club what it is. I would also like to thank Gilbert Stephens Solicitors of Sidmouth for their continued support for the club."

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club awards. Picture SIMON HORN

