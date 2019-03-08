Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club going from strength to strength

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving started its 2019 season on a stunning May spring day last Saturday with warm sunshine and calm seas, helping new members get to grips with their first taste of surf lifesaving activities and equipment, writes David Manley.

The popular club continues to expand with 30 new members in their youngest age group - the 8/9 year old nippers - and all but three of 80 members from 2018 returning for 2019.

Through the winter the club committee have been working hard to strengthen the club's coaching base running coaching and lifeguard courses as well as winter training sessions in the pool.

As a result the club has many more youth and parent coaches and helpers - vital to it's continued success.

With support from the Keith Owen fund and club sponsors Gilbert Stephens Solicitors, Costa Coffee Sidmouth and Bean Designed the club have been able provide better beach equipment and club infrastructure.

Head coach David Manley says: "The club continues to be highly popular with a strong demand for new members.

"As a club we are particularly pleased with the extremely high level of member retention.

"This very much bucks the trend of other sports clubs and youth organisations who tend to loose many of their members when they get to their teenage years.

"I would like to thank the hard work all our team members have put in over the winter and the commitment of parent volunteers and sponsors.

"With their support we are looking forward to another successful summer teaching children and young people vital lifeguarding skills and supporting our talented competitors in regional and national competitions."