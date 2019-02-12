Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club receive superb sponsorship from local company

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN Simon Horn

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club (SSLSC) has secured a superb sponsorship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club celebrate their sponsorship with Gilbert Stephens Solicitors. Picture SIMON HORN

The club has received backing from Gilbert Stephens Solicitors, and David Manley, chairman and lead coach of SSLSC, says: “The club members work really hard all year round to achieve proficiency in our activities and earn qualifications.

“Having the support of Gilbert Stephens Solicitors enables us as a team to give them more time, expertise and opportunities to keep achieving their personal and group goals.”

He continued: “As a coastal town, it is of the utmost importance that our communities have access to proper training for young people in the water. This ensures that they are safe to enjoy the best that our coastal region has to offer.”

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club is a truly inspiring not-for-profit organisation, founded in 2013 and affiliated with Surf Life Saving GB, which is a national charity helping to make our beaches safer and more enjoyable.

The club provides children and young people from the ages of eight to 16 years with training, activities and competitions that promote health and well-being.

The club also gives its members training in vital first aid and lifesaving skills as well as beach and sea knowledge.

Made up of a dedicated committee and a team of highly qualified and enthusiastic coaches, the club operates from the iconic Arches building on Sidmouth seafront. Members now exceed 100 in number and all the young people are working towards or have achieved lifesaving awards.

Club members train regularly to learn how to enjoy the water safely and have regular opportunities to achieve formal qualifications such as junior beach lifeguard awards and surf craft awards.

The opportunities for learning and socialising in a supportive environment are as important to the health of our young people as the physical, outdoor activities themselves.

The Youth and Nipper teams did the club proud last year, coming third at the Devon championships.

At the British Championships the youth team came 10th out of nearly 30 British teams, making Sidmouth the best performing south coast club, as well as beating several well-established north coast clubs.

Claire Veness from the Sidmouth office of Gilbert Stephens Solicitors says: “We are always keen to support causes and groups in our local community.

“We are really excited to be a part of Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s journey, as knowledge of the coast and safety in the sea is such a big part of our community’s heritage. We look forward to watching the club’s progress this year!”

For more information about Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, or to join in or support the club, take a look at their website: www.sidmouthsurflifesaving.co.uk