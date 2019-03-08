Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's Longest Day event proves a big splash!

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Simon Horn

Some 200 competitors took to the water in Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club's annual Longest Day Ocean Challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN

The event combined long distance Ocean Surf Ski and Outrigger racing with inshore board racing. The event attracts ages from eight years in the board races to veteran ski paddlers in the 55-year plus category.

Seventy paddlers from across the country took part in the long distance race with members of the British Team represented. The race consisted of a 15km off-shore course with paddlers navigating three 5km loops the inside leg taking them close to shore along the sea front - creating a spectacle for the public watching.

Rebecca Newson from London won the Women's Open race in a time of one hour and 20 minutes and Jonathan Boyton, from Bournemouth, won the Men's race in a time of one hour and 15 minutes.

Members of other surf lifesaving clubs took part in the board race with teams from Poole, Weymouth, Exmouth, Polzeth, St Ives and Teignmouth.

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN

The board racing winners rostrum was well represented by the club with wins for Josh Roberts in the U17 boys race, George Manley and Lucy Tanner in the Under 15yrs girls and boys race and Ellie Birchall in the Under 10yrs girls race.

There were second places from Louis Spalding in the open, Archie Rowe in the U17, Teigan Moss in the U15 race. Poppy and Masie Crouch and William and Henry Birchall also secured silver in the U12 and U10 races respectively. Harriet Paley took 3rd place in the 1U2 girls race.

Dave Manley, Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club chairman and the event director, said: "The event continues to grow year on year and is now the largest annual sea based event hosted in Sidmouth, attracting top paddlers from around the country boosting Sidmouth's Tourism industry.

"I would like to thank all those that helped run the event and especially our water safety cover partners - the Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Sailing Club.

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN

"A special thanks to club and event sponsors Gilbert and Stephen's Solicitors."

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN