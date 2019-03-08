Sidmouth Surf Life Saving 'Nipper' team impress at the British Championships

The Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's boys board team at the British Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Archant

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's Nipper Team took on the best in Britain last weekend at the British Surf Lifesaving Championships at Bournemouth.

The Sidmouth Surf Life Club during the walk past at the British Championships. Picture SIMON HORN The Sidmouth Surf Life Club during the walk past at the British Championships. Picture SIMON HORN

There were over 1,000 competitors aged between eight and 13 years that competed in a number of beach and water events showcasing their lifesaving skills and fitness in front of a big bank holiday weekend crowd of onlookers.

Sidmouth's relatively small team of 20 did fantastically well against much larger clubs from Cornwall, the south coast and Wales, placing 15th overall out of the 31 clubs competing.

All team members scored points for this overall placing and also a number of competitors gained medals in various events.

These included Will Birchall, who won the 1km run with his sister Ellie taking Bronze in her race.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's Alec Bagwell (in the foreground) during the British Championships. Picture SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's Alec Bagwell (in the foreground) during the British Championships. Picture SIMON HORN

Erin Perman, competing at her first event, took silver in the surf swim; Will Morgan took bronze in the beach flags while the trio of Maddie Russell, Erin Perman and Ellie Birchall landed a gold medal in the girls' surf relay (swim, board and run).

Dave Manley, the head coach of Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club, said: "The Bournemouth event proved to be another fantastic event for our young lifesaving competitors.

"This group of relatively new competitors, some taking part in their first event, bonded really well as a team and represented the club and the town with real distinction.

"I would like to particularly thank Jackie Moss, the manager of the Nipper Team, for all her efforts and, as ever, to all the parents, who both supported Jackie and the team so well throughout the event."

A member of the Sidmouth Surf Life saving Clubs' girls team leads opponents out of the sea and on her way to sealing the team a gold medal at the British Championships held in Bournemouth. Picture SIMON HORN A member of the Sidmouth Surf Life saving Clubs' girls team leads opponents out of the sea and on her way to sealing the team a gold medal at the British Championships held in Bournemouth. Picture SIMON HORN