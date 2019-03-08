Sidmouth Surf Life Saving youth team net medal haul at British Championships

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's Josh Roberts, Finlay Morgan in action. Picture: ROB BOLTON Archant

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club's youth team represented the club and town at the British Youth Championships that were held in Bournemouth.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club at the championships. Picture RON BOLTON Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club at the championships. Picture RON BOLTON

A small team of 15 from Sidmouth did incredibly well at the championships coming home with three British titles, a clutch of other medals and an overall 10 team placing against 25 teams from Wales, Cornwall and the South Coast - many of which were much larger teams.

Jack Gregorious, competing in the Under-19 age group, triumphed on the sand with a Gold in both the 1km and 100m sprint while Josh Miller also won the 1km in the Under-17 category.

There were also medals won in all ocean team events for our the clubs one Under-15 team that comprised of George Manley, Will Bolton and Jimmy Brett.

The trio worked incredibly hard and showed great endurance to get through heats and win bronze medals in the board rescue, board relay and taplin relay (board, swim, ski). Jimmy [Brett] also won a bronze in the beach flags.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s George Manley and Will Bolton in board rescue action. Picture: ROB BOLTON Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s George Manley and Will Bolton in board rescue action. Picture: ROB BOLTON

The club's Under-17 team of Josh Roberts, Finlay Morgan and Archie Rowe also did well winning two bronzes in the board rescue and board relay.

All team members picked valuable points throughout the competition, lading top 1o placings in a number of events and contributing to the overall team position..

Team manager Dave Manley said: "I am very proud of our team, the standard of the competition was incredible high with national and international team members competing in the event along with a number of South African and Australian competitors.

"For a small Devon south coast club team to hold their own in such company shows much grit and determination."

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s board relay U15 team. Picture SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s board relay U15 team. Picture SIMON HORN