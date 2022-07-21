Sidmouth Surf Lifesavers flourish in Devon Champs

The young water lovers of Devon have gathered together for another outstanding championships, which proved to a celebration of Surf Lifesaving.

In near perfect conditions with sunny skies and 2 - 3ft of surf, the committed team of youngsters that make up the Youth and Nipper Squads of Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club took on all other clubs in Devon at Saunton Sands over a weekend of beach and ocean competition.

Dave Manley youth team manager stated: “The youth squad excelled at the event the team, taking third place overall with all members contributing to this achievement.

“Among all the brilliant performances, of particular note were our strong group of under 15 boys, who dominated throughout the day. Finishing first and second in the 1km beach run, ocean man, board and all three top spots in the swim.

“Their board and surf relays teams also took first and second, and first and third respectively, along with other team successes in the under 17 girls surf relay. Overall, the fine haul of medals totalled 17, with six Devon Champions coming home to Sidmouth.

Liam Morgan manager of the Nippers (ages 8-13yrs) added: “All team members showed exemplary attitude and were magnanimous in victory and sporting across every event, even when it didn't go our way.

“I am proud of the way they all represented the club and the town so impeccably. It was an immensely successful day on the medal front too, with Sidmouth bringing home at least 36 medals from Gold to Bronze - all won against a line-up of the most competitive teams in Devon.

“As always, these events are made by the whole team, backed by an enthusiastic crew of volunteers and parents. Most importantly, while winning medals feels amazing, keeping the enthusiasm for competition and seeing the community, experience and confidence it provides the kids has to be the main reason for doing it.”

For more information on the opportunities available and the achievements of Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club, please visit www.sidmouthsurflifesaving.co.uk

Well done to everyone involved and now to the British Championships in August.

The swimmers - Credit: Dave Manley

Alec Bagwell - muscling out the opposition in the flags - Credit: Dave Manley

Nippers ready to go - Credit: Dave Manley

Nippers team - Credit: Dave Manley

Nipper board race - Credit: Dave Manley

Nipper squad - Credit: Dave Manley

Nipper boys having fun - Credit: Dave Manley

Beach flags - Credit: Dave Manley



