Advanced search

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

PUBLISHED: 08:04 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 15 August 2020

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Simon Horn

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club returned to action with a midweek evening training session for their competition squad.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Adhering to national and SLSGB governing body Covid 19 guidance, the club has now started to train after the start of the season was curtailed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach and the Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club chairman Dave Manley says: “It was great to see our competition squad getting back into the water.

No fewer than 45 children and young people took part in our first evening session which is on par with numbers from last year and our existing and new coaches did a fantastic job managing the training in line with the strict guidance we have to follow to keep the children, volunteers and extended families safe.”

He continued: “Unfortunately running our Saturday morning sessions is not feasible as managing social distancing with 120 children and a busy beach is not possible.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

“We were planning to introduce 30 new members this year and all our existing members were keen to rejoin. We aim to be back in full swing in 2021 and will be working hard over the winter to train coaches and helpers.”

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club are very keen to place on record their sincere thanks to sponsors Costa and Gilbert and Stephens for continuing to support the club in difficult times.

The pictures that accompany this article were all taken by SIMON HORN.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORNSidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

World War Two veteran remembers wartime in Burma

Sidmouth-based WW2 veteran Colin James Scherf who wants people to recognise VJ Day in the same spirt of VE Day. Picture: Ann Stone

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Dramatic turnaround in fortunes throughout final stages of Ottery competition

The two sets of finalists in the Ottery St Mary competition (left to right) Mike Kelsey, Marion Kelsey, Gerrard McCarthy, Margaret Bright, George Hutchinson and Tony Panzeri. Picture: OSMBC

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Jasham Patidar

Golf club and ball

Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife