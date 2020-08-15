Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club returned to action with a midweek evening training session for their competition squad.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Adhering to national and SLSGB governing body Covid 19 guidance, the club has now started to train after the start of the season was curtailed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach and the Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club chairman Dave Manley says: “It was great to see our competition squad getting back into the water.

No fewer than 45 children and young people took part in our first evening session which is on par with numbers from last year and our existing and new coaches did a fantastic job managing the training in line with the strict guidance we have to follow to keep the children, volunteers and extended families safe.”

He continued: “Unfortunately running our Saturday morning sessions is not feasible as managing social distancing with 120 children and a busy beach is not possible.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

“We were planning to introduce 30 new members this year and all our existing members were keen to rejoin. We aim to be back in full swing in 2021 and will be working hard over the winter to train coaches and helpers.”

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club are very keen to place on record their sincere thanks to sponsors Costa and Gilbert and Stephens for continuing to support the club in difficult times.

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN