Sidmouth tee off for the TopClub competition but suffer a narrow Torquay loss

Melanie, Charlotte, SBC President Stuart. Entertainments Chairperson Chris and entertainments committee members. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club Archant

Last Saturday morning Sidmouth men played the first round of Devon County TopClub Competition against a strong team from Torquay, writes Carol Smith.

There are five disciplines in this contest, 2 wood singles , 4 wood singles , pairs , triples and 4's (rinks ) played simultaneously home and away.

To win overall you need to win in three of the five games Sidmouth got off to a terrific start with Andrew Lowe winning the 2 wood singles at Torquay and Ken Wheeler winning the 4 wood at home .

However at this point Torquay were well in control of the other 3 games . Our triples and pairs both lost , so it's all down to the 4's now. No pressure then !!! . After dropping 7 shots early in the game the 4 of Bill Sheerman , David Butler , Peter Mison and skip Brian Smith pulled back to 17 all great, but they still had 5 ends to play.

After a nail biting 40 minutes wait for the final score Sidmouth were very unlucky to lose by just 2 shots 20 - 22.

It could have been a fantastic result , they certainly won't forget that lost 7 in a hurry !!!

Sidmouth men also played their first friendly of the season, away to Madeira. Tony Holland , Bob Daniels, and skip Peter Mison had a fine win of 27 -13.

However the other two triples both lost which meant a win overall for Madeira 61 - 53.