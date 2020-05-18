Sidmouth Tennis Club brothers show inventive way to stay ‘on court’ during the lockdown

Brothers Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint in their back garden where they continued to keep up their tennis skills, albeit in very different circumstances to being on a regular tennis court. Picture: STC Archant

Little did brothers, Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint imagine that, when they came off court on March 1, after their final Winter League match as members of the Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed A team, this would be their last match for a very long time, writes Vici Topping.

Brothers Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flin back on court at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture STC Brothers Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flin back on court at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture STC

Indeed, they were celebrating a final victory which saw the team clinch the Division Three title and with it, promotion to Division Two for the next Winter League campaign.

They would have come away from that match with thoughts firmly on the forthcoming Summer season and perhaps further success, when, the unthinkable happened, and forced them from the game they both love.

However, as with many others across the country and across the sporting world, the brothers were not to be deterred and set up their own court in the back garden of their house where, to the detriment of the lawn, they spent the next eight weeks practising their volleys and footwork in readiness for next year’s campaign!

Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed team captain Debbie Snelgrove was most impressed!

The successful Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed A team that will play next season in Division Two of the Winter League. The quartet (left to riight) Greg Shipp, Vici Topping, Debbie Snelgrove (captain) and Jed Ionov-Flint, are pictured after they won their final match to secure promoiton from Division Three. Picture STC The successful Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed A team that will play next season in Division Two of the Winter League. The quartet (left to riight) Greg Shipp, Vici Topping, Debbie Snelgrove (captain) and Jed Ionov-Flint, are pictured after they won their final match to secure promoiton from Division Three. Picture STC