Sidmouth Tennis Club brothers show inventive way to stay ‘on court’ during the lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 18 May 2020
Archant
Little did brothers, Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint imagine that, when they came off court on March 1, after their final Winter League match as members of the Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed A team, this would be their last match for a very long time, writes Vici Topping.
Indeed, they were celebrating a final victory which saw the team clinch the Division Three title and with it, promotion to Division Two for the next Winter League campaign.
They would have come away from that match with thoughts firmly on the forthcoming Summer season and perhaps further success, when, the unthinkable happened, and forced them from the game they both love.
However, as with many others across the country and across the sporting world, the brothers were not to be deterred and set up their own court in the back garden of their house where, to the detriment of the lawn, they spent the next eight weeks practising their volleys and footwork in readiness for next year’s campaign!
Sidmouth Tennis Club mixed team captain Debbie Snelgrove was most impressed!
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.