Sidmouth Tennis Club celebrate Head Coach Sue Wiltshire’s Devon Tennis award

Sidmouth Tennis Club members celebrate the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award won by the club 's head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC Archant

This week Sidmouth Tennis Club members were, at last, able to celebrate Head Coach Sue Wiltshire’s new title as Coach of the Year awarded by Devon Tennis, writes Vici Topping.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Tennis Club members celebrate the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award won by the club 's head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC Sidmouth Tennis Club members celebrate the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award won by the club 's head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC

The honour had already been formally presented back in January, but Covid 19 prevented any real club celebration until now.

Chairman Martin Dawes, who presented the cup in front of adult coaching members commented: “We had wanted to give Sue a special ‘Do,’ and a club dinner and we still intend to do that when restrictions are lifted.

For now, however, members are just glad to be back playing, enjoy being coached by someone of Sue’s calibre and to have a chance to acknowledge her achievement.’

Indeed, as a former GB Senior Ladies’ Doubles’ player and regular on the Devon County circuit, Sue’s talents and professionalism are hugely appreciated by both adult and junior members from both Sidmouth and Sidford Tennis Clubs.

Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire aftre the presentation of the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award made by club chairman Martin Dawes. Picture; STC Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire aftre the presentation of the Devon Tennis Coach of the Year award made by club chairman Martin Dawes. Picture; STC

Whether they have benefitted from group coaching sessions, fun ‘Triples’ events, ‘individual tuition’ or one of the many tennis camps that she has organised, her easy going, knowledgeable and friendly approach are highly valued by members.

Indeed, it is very much down to Sue that the standard of play and the numbers taking up the sport at Sidmouth have increased year on year since she became Head Coach back in 2006.

Her dedication to all players of all ages and abilities, from the ‘Rusties’, returning to the game after time out or those picking up a racket for the first time, to those playing in league competition, is tireless and has contributed much to the enjoyment and success of all members.

These sentiments were rightly echoed by Devon Tennis at the Awards’ Ceremony who also said that Sue had been chosen as: “A dedicated coach who brings experience of international competition to the training of juniors and adults.”

Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire putting John Clarke through his paces. Picture; STC Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire putting John Clarke through his paces. Picture; STC

Always approachable and out in all weathers, Sue thoroughly deserves this accolade and we, at Sidmouth Tennis Club, feel proud and delighted to have her as our coach. Well done, Sue!

Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC Sidmouth Tennis Club head coach Sue Wiltshire. Picture; STC