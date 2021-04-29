The future looks bright, the future looks Sidmouth Tennis Club

Published: 6:25 AM April 29, 2021

Could there have been a future Wimbledon champion among the youngsters taking part in the LTA Youth Start programme at Sidmouth Tennis Club last Saturday ? Quite possibly !



Under pristine blue skies and in spite of a chilly easterly wind, the courts were a blaze of colour as groups of 4-8 year olds balanced balls on rackets, dribbled balls around cones, played sharks and fishes (don't ask) and other fun, tennis-related games .

The scheme, aimed at youngsters between the ages of 4 and 11 years of age, strives to encourage those who have never played to pick up a racket and, under professional guidance, have fun while practising the basics of ball control and hand /eye coordination.

For the sum of £29.99, each youngster receives six fun lessons with a professional coach, a tennis racket and balls to keep, a branded T shirt, activity cards, an official lanyard, stickers and the all important certificate. Pretty good value !

Sue Wiltshire, head coach at Sidmouth, who is running the scheme said: "All the children were busy, enthusiastic and challenged."

Of course, the best learning always occurs when children are having fun and, judging by the many smiling faces, that was certainly the case at Sidmouth Tennis Club on Saturday.