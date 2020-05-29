Advanced search

Sidmouth Tennis Club members able to book for coaching sessions once again

PUBLISHED: 09:28 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 29 May 2020

Head coach Sue Wiltshire during a lesson with junior member Leo Raichra at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture: STC



After an immensely popular return to ‘socially distanced’, singles’ tennis last week at Sidmouth Tennis Club, the club has moved on and now resumed individual coaching with head coach, Sue Wiltshire.

Sidmouth Tennis Club assistant coach Katie Wiltshire working with junior member Ollie Raichura. Picture: STC

With sessions strictly adhering to LTA distancing regulations, and with a brand new coaching hut (thanks in a huge part to the efforts of Bob Hefill), the head coach is delighted to be ‘on the job’.

She says: It’s great to be back on court in any shape or form!”

Both juniors and adults can now take the opportunity to have bespoke, one-to-one-lessons with Sue, who has played GB senior ladies’ doubles tennis and played for Devon in LTA county competitions, or one of her assistants, to perfect their game before resuming their singles’ or doubles’ competitive campaigns whenever league competitions start up again.

of the first on court to take advantage of the new coaching regime were brothers, Will and Leo Raichura, on separate courts, who relished the opportunity to have the sole attentions of Sue and assistant coach, Sue’s daughter, Katie Wiltshire.

Leo Raichura in action during a coaching session at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture; STC

It really was a family affair down at Sidmouth on both sides of the net!

Meanwhile, both Exeter & District Lawn Tennis League (which runs ladies’ and men’s leagues) and the East Devon Tennis League (which runs a mixed competition) have come up with different ways of deciding the final positions of the Winter League as some divisions remained incomplete before ‘lockdown’ brought the respective seasons to a premature end.

The Exeter & District League decided on a points per game average approach which, sadly, sees both the Sidmouth ladies A and B teams demoted from Divisions 1 and 2 respectively, though there’s better news for the ladies C who retain their Division Four status.

In the men’s competition both Sidmouth A and B will start next season where they began the last, as members of Division One and Two respectively.

Leo Raichra during a coaching session at Sidmouth Tennis Club. Picture: STC

The East Devon Tennis League had mostly finished their fixtures and, in terms of Sidmouth teams, the Mixed A have been promoted to Division Two and Mixed B finished a creditable third in the Division Six table.

It looks unlikely that competition will return this Summer which means there is going to be plenty of time to take advantage of the coaching on offer in order to be ready for next winter’s campaign beginning in the Autumn.

If interested in coaching, please contact Sue Wiltshire via email at sue.wiltshire@talk21.com

