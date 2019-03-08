Sidmouth Tennis Club's summer tournament finals are a smash hit for Somerville!

Ladies' doubles' winners Fiona Somerville and Christine Allison with runners-up Hilary Caldwell and Jenny Parry. Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Sidmouth Tennis Club's Summer tournament reached a climax with a fun filled, competitive and spectacular display of tennis in spite of challenging wind and rain conditions.

Men’s singles' winner Jed Ionov-Flint with runner-up Greg Shipp. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Men’s singles' winner Jed Ionov-Flint with runner-up Greg Shipp. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Those playing had, throughout the summer, battled against their fellow members in singles, doubles and mixed matches to reach this auspicious , annual occasion and the standard of tennis did not disappoint.

First up was the Ladies' Singles where Marlene Maynard took on the defending champion, Fiona Somerville. In spite of a valiant effort from Maynard, and some great rallies, Somerville's game plan was executed impeccably and , with few unforced errors to her name, she just proved too strong for the challenger.

Next to take the court were brothers, Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint. Initially, Shipp took a commanding lead and was playing impeccable tennis forcing his brother to dig deep. But, dig deep he did and Ionov -Flint stormed back finding his best form which , in the end ,proved just too strong for Shipp in the difficult wind conditions.

It was a close match and no doubt we shall see these two in the finals for many years to come.

Gordon Blenkinsop winner, Rose Bridges-Gálvez. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Gordon Blenkinsop winner, Rose Bridges-Gálvez. Picture: SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Indeed, it was quite a family affair this year as sisters Sarah Van Hecke and Julie Goossens contested the Girls' Under-18 final with older sister , Van Hecke, lifting the trophy in what is her first year at the club.

The Ladies' Doubles was next up with Fiona Somerville and Christine Allison taking on Hilary Caldwell and Jenny Parry. No doubt buoyed by her earlier singles' victory , Somerville with her partner Allison took an early lead but Caldwell and Parry fought back to force a tricky second set. In the end, however, Somerville's winning streak did not desert her and she and Allison took the honours.

All the finalists deserve congratulations for a great day of tennis with which they entertained the "windswept," spectators !

Finally, Rose Bridges - Galvez was awarded the Gordon Blenkinsop Trophy which is awarded to the member who has made an outstanding contribution during the year to the tennis section. Very well done, Rose!

Sarah Van Hecke, winner of Under-18 final with runner-up Julie Goossens. Picture:SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Sarah Van Hecke, winner of Under-18 final with runner-up Julie Goossens. Picture:SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB