Batting for Ukraine: Sidmouth Tennis Club serves treat to support refugees

Despite wild wind and heavy rain, huge numbers of cricket, croquet and tennis members, and their friends, turned out to support the tennis club's fundraising for Ukraine coffee and cake morning at the Fortfield .

Delicious, homemade cakes were also on sale and there was a massive raffle, with so many items donated by members that a single prize often contained a couple of bottles boxed with several other goodies.



Like so many other groups in Sidmouth, the generosity of those who baked, donated items , helped on the day or turned up to support the event, was phenomenal and a huge sum of £2,960 was raised and will be sent to DEC (The Disaster Emergency Committee).



Many thanks to Chrissie Hounslow and Ali Winfield, who along with their Friday morning tennis ladies, coordinated this event but mostly to all those who opened their hearts and wallets on the day to support the desperate plight of Ukraine.

Some of the cakes on sale - Credit: Vici Topping

A packed clubhouse - Credit: Vici Topping

Chrissie Hounslow (left) with Ali Winfield who organised the event - Credit: Vici Topping

A group enjoying the raffle - Credit: Vici Topping



