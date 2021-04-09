Sidmouth Tennis Club serves up treat at Easter triples' tournament

Published: 12:00 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 9:05 AM April 9, 2021

On Easter Monday, under chilly blue skies and the occasional sleet shower, over 70 players took part in what is becoming one of the most popular and fun formats of competition offered by Head Coach Sue WIltshire to members of Sidmouth Tennis Club.

The Easter competition involved teams of three, rotating around their side of the court competed in four different groups throughout the day.

To add to the fun, each team battled it out under the name of something associated with Easter, for example, ‘The Creme Eggs’ attempted to smash ‘The Easter Bunnies’.

It was a great day, with The Creme Eggs victorious in the first group; The Bunnies hopping to victory in the second and indeed the third, with the final group of the day seeing Team Mars hoist the trophy and receive the coveted winners' Easter eggs!

Additionally, prizes were awarded to Steve Parry and Matt Powell, who each won one of the two categories of The SIdmouth Tennis Club Lockdown Challenge.

This involved keeping the ball bouncing on the edge of the racket for as many "keepy uppies," as you could and submitting video evidence to judge, Gregg Shipp.

Unbelievably, Parry stormed this with an incredible 112 ‘volleys’ before the ball hit the deck. Powell won the prize for the silliest/ most creative effort, which saw him head into waves with his ball and racket... his score was irrelevant and now there are a number of tennis balls heading to France - it’s been amazing what people get up to keep the sporting spirit intact.

Thankfully, we can now leave the lockdown challenges behind and enjoy being back on court - let's just hope the weather plays ball.

Sidmouth Tennis Club us a beautiful place to enjoy, with members enjoying year-round play on the three all-weather floodlit courts.

There is also a well-tended grass court for summer tennis, an online booking system, regular club and match practise session, plus social events and tournaments.

Tennis members also benefit from concessions at the cricket and croquet sections of the club.

Group one gets going - Credit: STC

The Bunnies, winners of the second group - Credit: STC

Debbie Snelgrove and Gill Hodge enjoying the Triples’ Tournament - Credit: STC

Steve Parry winner of The Lockdown Challenge - Credit: STC

The man from Atlantis Matt Powell for silliest entry in the Lockdown Challenge - Credit: STC



