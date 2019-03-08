Sidmouth Tennis Club enjoy a Grand Slam summer

Jed Ionov Flint, Louis McCullough, Sam Foster and Lewis Morgan, the under 16 winners of Team Tennis Division 2. Picture: Sidmouth Tennis Club Archant

Sidmouth Tennis Club ended the summer season with a terrific triples tournament, writes Vici Topping.

The triples competition taking place. Picture: Sidmouth Tennis Club The triples competition taking place. Picture: Sidmouth Tennis Club

Organised by coach Sue Wiltshire and ably assisted by Greg Shipp with Jessie and Katie Wiltshire, the format involved 12 teams of three battling it out on court under the names of famous American tennis players who had won the US Open.

In the end, it was team Billie-Jean King (Annie Mason, Marilyn Barlow, Millie Parry and Julie Van Hecke) who conquered.

It was a lovely way to conclude what has been a stunning and successful summer of tennis at what has to be one of the most picturesque venues in the country.

One of the most notable successes of the season was our under 16 team of Jed Ionov Flint, Louis McCullogh, Sam Foster and Lewis Morgan who, in spite of being on average two years younger than their opponents, stormed to the top of Division 2 in the Team Tennis League competition.

The adults are celebrating what has been a highly competitive Summer League season with our seven teams giving around 50 members the opportunity to play for their club at least once.

The Men's A team, captained by Martin Truman, has to take the honours as the most successful team, topping Division 5, six points ahead of their nearest rivals and dropping only two out of 12 matches.

Men's B, led by Bob Hefill, also had a great season nicking the top spot in Division Six by two points.

Ladies' A, captained by Viv Bess, had a difficult opening to the season but came good midway and ended a comfortable 3rd in Division 2.

Meanwhile, Marlene Maynard's squad in the Ladies' B team faced tough opposition throughout the summer, but some relief, after the final game as they found themselves avoiding relegation and in a secure 4th place of Division 3. Ladies' C, led by Francis Ionov Flint, always face the challenge of new teams joining the league but continued to hold their own in Division 6.

Finally, Debbie Snelgrove's Mixed A team maintained a solid 3rd place in Division 3 of The East Devon Tennis League, a good 18 points ahead of 4th position Lympstone, while newly formed Mixed B, led by Sharon O'Brien, impressively secured 2nd position in Division 6 .