Sidmouth Toucans all set for big Honiton Netball League meeting with Beer Blazers

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON Archant

Two weeks have passed in the HNL and the top two teams in the table remain the same, writes Steph Upson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Netball League week seven Player of the Match award winners. Picture ARCHANT Honiton Netball League week seven Player of the Match award winners. Picture ARCHANT

Beer Blazers remain top after an impressive fifth win, this one a 51-4 success against another Beer-based team in Shooting Starz.

Jaguars are a close second on goal difference as they have also won all five of their matches so far this season.

Their latest success was a 49-43 win in an exciting and close encounter with Signs South West - an excitingly close game which ended 49-43.

Sidmouth Toucans are third and they too have made a perfect start, in their case with four wins from four outings.

Honiton Netball League week seven table. Picture ARCHANT Honiton Netball League week seven table. Picture ARCHANT

The Toucans' next game is bound to be an interesting and closely matched contest as they will take on Beer Blazers and so, with both teams sporting 100 per cent record something has to give!

The mid-table teams continue to swap positions and things are bound to continue like that in the coming weeks with some teams having a game, or two, in hand.

At the bottom of the table, Shooting Starz have moved from 23rd place to 21st after their first win of the season. It came in week seven when they won a fiercely competitive game against Cranbrook White Arrows. Starz took the lead from the first centre pass and held their advantage through to the final whistle by which time they had chalked up a 23-18 success.

One individual player most worthy of mention of late is Saoirse Malton, who has had a fantastic past fortnight, picking up three Player of the Match (POTM) awards in the three games she has played. She bagged one in week six and two in week seven playing Sidmouth Trident and Cranbrook Black Arrows.