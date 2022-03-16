News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Jurassic Coast derby ends in action-packed 2-2 draw

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:14 AM March 16, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

After the disappointment of a weekend defeat at high-flying Brixham, Sidmouth Town were denied three vital points in the Peninsula League by a second-half equaliser from Axminster Town. 

In a feisty local derby on Tuesday night, Axminster made the perfect start, as Joe Chamberlain rose highest to plant a super header into the top corner of the home net on 19 minutes. 

The Vikings responded just after the half-hour, Danny Pym rifling in a super free-kick and he was on target again to give Sidmouth a hard-fought lead at the interval. 

To their credit, the Tigers regrouped early in the second period and found a second goal from Chamberlain. Despite plenty of endeavour, and a late red card for Axminster, neither side could muster a winner. 

Sidmouth now face a testing trip to mid-table Torrington on the weekend and three points crucial in their bid to catch those sides above them.  

