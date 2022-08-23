Sidmouth Town seconds edged out by Elmore rivals in opener

Oli Turton was man of the match for Sidmouth Town seconds - Credit: Sidmouth Town FC

Sidmouth Town 2nds slipped to a 3-2 defeat in their first game of the season against Elmore 2nds.

Town started the game well and matched their rivals across the pitch, with goalkeeper Ryan Windsor making a good save on 15 minutes.

That led to Andrew Thomson putting a great ball through to split the defence and the speedy Oli Turton cut inside and slotted the ball into the far corner of the net to open the scoring.

Sidmouth sat too deep after that and were put under pressure but held out well, with strong defensive play by Matt Colson.

Elmore got back on terms on 40 minutes, though, and Sidmouth lost Thomson to injury, before a few changes were made in the second half.

Those who came on raised the tempo, with Scott Hughes producing a through ball to Ferenc Bodor who finished well to put Town 2-1 up.

Sidmouth had further chances to make sure but could not take them and paid the price as Elmore netted twice more to seal the points.

Turton was named man of the match for Sidmouth.

The third team began their campaign with a disappointing 5-1 defeat at Cheriton Fitzpaine.

After dominating the early exchanges Sidmouth were denied a penalty when man-of-the-match Charlie Roberts was challenged by the Cheriton keeper as he looked set to score.

Sidmouth continued to press and create good chances before the home side took the lead, against the run of play, with a breakaway goal.

Cheriton doubled their lead with an excellent free-kick which went in off the underside of the bar, giving Jay Ansell in the Vikings goal no chance, and minutes later another breakaway effort made it 3-0 at half time.

The second half saw the Vikings fail to dominate again, before Sam Burhop pulled one back with a far post header after excellent work and a cross from the right by Mark Paton.

But Cheriton made the most of the disjointed attempts of the Vikings to get back into the game by scoring twice more to run out comfortable winners.