Vikings continue their 2022 march to safety

Published: 4:15 PM March 8, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

Sidmouth Town maintained their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Bovey Tracey in the South-West Peninsula League. 

A heavy defeat for Torridgeside, one of the teams Sidmouth are aiming to catch down the bottom of the division, meant it was still a point gained for Billy Rouse’s team. 

The Sidmouth goal was scored by Liam Carey and they were only denied maximum points by a sensational strike from Bovey’s Aaron Wellington. While the Vikings will feel their overall display warranted a victory, momentum is still growing at Manstone Lane. 

Torridgeside were defeated 4-1 won at Dartmouth and Ottery suffered another tough afternoon, going down 5-0 at Cullompton Rangers. Holsworthy and Ivybridge Town were the other Peninsula winners. 

Sidmouth will face arguably their biggest test in 2022 this season, when they travel to third-placed Brixham on Saturday. Ottery have a Friday night derby clash with Honiton Town.  

Author Picture Icon
