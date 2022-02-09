News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Vikings turn on the style with another impressive win

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:00 PM February 9, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Town continued their major improvement in the Peninsula League with a confident 4-0 defeat of bottom club Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police at Manstone Lane. 

The Vikings dominated possession and could have scored more on the day, but still recorded the three points in confident fashion, with Danny Pym bagging two penalties and further goals from Matt Salter and substitute Luke Nickles. 

Man of the match went to Charlie Cox for an imperious midfield display and Sidmouth can now look forward to the visit of mid-table Holsworthy on the weekend, another potential chance to close the gap on Honiton and Torridgeside in the places above them.  

Torridgeside did have a boost of their own on Saturday, as they became the latest team to take advantage of a tough situation for Ottery St Mary, trouncing their visitors 8-0 in a painfully one-sided affair. The Otters travel to Elmore on Saturday 

Non-League Football
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Nicola Westlake at South Combe Farm

Opinion

Exciting developments at South Combe Farm

Charles Sinclair

person
Archive photo of Silver Jubilee street party at Peaslands Road in 1977.

Chamber announces street party for Platinum Jubilee

Philippa Davies

person
Hail cleared off the main road the day after a freak hailstorm

Opinion

Former chief forecaster reflects on the 'unique' hailstorm of 2008

Ottery St Mary Friends of Phyllis Baxter Action Group

Author Picture Icon
AC Archaeology remains Sherford

Ice Age WOOLLY MAMMOTH remains found at Devon construction site

Paul Jones

person