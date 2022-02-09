Vikings turn on the style with another impressive win

Sidmouth Town continued their major improvement in the Peninsula League with a confident 4-0 defeat of bottom club Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police at Manstone Lane.

The Vikings dominated possession and could have scored more on the day, but still recorded the three points in confident fashion, with Danny Pym bagging two penalties and further goals from Matt Salter and substitute Luke Nickles.

Man of the match went to Charlie Cox for an imperious midfield display and Sidmouth can now look forward to the visit of mid-table Holsworthy on the weekend, another potential chance to close the gap on Honiton and Torridgeside in the places above them.

Torridgeside did have a boost of their own on Saturday, as they became the latest team to take advantage of a tough situation for Ottery St Mary, trouncing their visitors 8-0 in a painfully one-sided affair. The Otters travel to Elmore on Saturday