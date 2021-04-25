Victorious weekend for the Sidmouth Junior Vikings

Published: 12:00 AM April 25, 2021

There were some superb performances throughout the age groups for Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings last weekend.



Starting with a nine-goal thriller for the Under-16s, Freddie Eul Barker scored four goals in a brilliant performance.



It was just as tight for the Under-15s, if less spectacular in the goalscoring, while the Under-14s and 13s banged in an impressive 13 goals in their two fixtures, while the Under-13s were unlucky to lose 3-2 against Central Youth.



Full Reports Below:

Elmore U16s 4 - 5 Sidmouth U16s

Sidmouth U15s 1 - 0 Central Youth U15s

Sidmouth U14s 5 - 2 Dawlish U14s

Sidmouth U13s Warriors 8 - 3 Exmouth U13s

Sidmouth U13s Raiders 2 - 3 Central U13s



Match Reports:

Elmore U16s 4 - 5 Sidmouth U16s

Really good performance against a strong Elmore side. The visitors went 1-0 up and looked good for the lead until they conceded a penalty late in the first half, which the home team converted, leaving the scores 1-1 at the break.

Sidmouth continued to dominate possession and deservedly went 4-2 up with two quick goals, with the game looking like it was over the Vikings switched off and with that they conceded two sloppy goals, however Sidmouth showed fantastic character and finally they got what they deserved when they notched the winner with 10 mins to go. The Vikings goal scorers were man of the match Freddie Eul Barker with 4 and Dylan Patmore 1 (pen); coach Mark Badcock said it was a fantastic team performance.

Sidmouth U15s 1 - 0 Central U15s

It was the first game back for the Under-15s and it showed as they looked a little rusty in the early stages but, following the slow start, there was some great football played by both teams in what was a very even first half with home 'keeper Anthony Nita pulling off some great saves to keep the scores level 0-0 at the break.

The second half started and the Vikings raised the tempo, in return they started to dominate proceedings and it wasn’t long before some neat team play saw Ryan Barnes through on goal and he struck the ball beautifully past the advancing Central 'keeper and into the far corner.

The rest of the half was played out without too much for the home team to worry about and they held on to their slender lead and finished with a well-earned win. Anthony Nita was awarded the Vikings man of the match award for his quality performance and clean sheet in the Sidmouth goal.

Sidmouth U14s 5 - 2 Dawlish U14s

For the second week running, the Under-14s ran out on to the fantastic Manstone Lane pitch in glorious sunshine but, unlike the previous week, the young Vikings started with a front three of Sid Ridgeway, Alexander Goody and Haiden Clapp and they along with the rest of the team were straight out of the blocks, putting pressure onto the visitors from the very first whistle.

It was with less than three minutes on the clock when a great finish from Sid Ridgeway gave the home side the early lead, and they started to play some of the best football this team has produced, as a fantastic strike from Reece Hext doubled the lead. The home side were now rampant and every time they got the ball they looked like scoring and with a little over 10 minutes on the clock, it was Sid Ridgeway again who made it 3-0 with another superbly taken goal.

Not to be outdone, Alexander Goody added a brace of his own both of which were extremely well-taken goals, the Dawlish keeper made three or four fantastic saves to ensure that the score at break was no more than 5-0 to the Vikings, Dawlish emerged from the break much more up for a game against a Sidmouth team who could be forgiven for thinking they had the game already won, Dawlish were now first to every ball and it was the visitors who got on the scoresheet next.

Sidmouth managed to force the away 'keeper into several more saves but by this time they were coasting. Dawlish, however, never gave up and after a string of fine saves from the Vikings glovesman Leo Gribble, they did manage to get a very deserved second. Sidmouth tightened themselves up and managed to see out the rest of the game for a comfortable 5-2 victory. It was another great team performance from a young Sidmouth side who remain unbeaten in the 2020/21 season.

Thanks again to the Sidmouth Town AFC committee who have been absolutely fantastic in not only allowing us to play and experience such a fantastic venue but also for the marking out of the pitch, putting the goals up and down, and most of all for making us all feel so very welcome.

Sidmouth Warriors U13s 8 - 3 Exmouth U13s

After a slow methodical start by both teams, it was the Warriors who took the lead through Archie Melville-Hallett after some great work by Eddie Roles, but with the Exmouth side growing in confidence as the half progressed, they managed to score an equaliser on the stroke of half time when several of the Sidmouth players had switched off.

During the half-time team talk, the players were challenged to improve on specific areas of their games and the rest, as they say, is history. Some fantastic team football saw Lucas Vicary scoring four, Archie completed his hat-trick and Lucas O'Connor also got in on the action and eventually the game ended with a superb 8-3 victory to the Vikings.

Coach Andrew O'Connor said that the effort from every single player made this a special win, Finlo Cretney and Bartosz Gluchowski were superb in the middle of the pitch and were jointly awarded the man of the match prize.

Sidmouth U13s Raiders 2- 3 Central U13s

This was an absolutely cracking game which saw Sidmouth come from behind on two occasions with goals from Jude Ritchie and Dara Priestley to level at 2-2 against a very strong Central team. The Raiders went on to create plenty of chances in what was an end to end game, however they were made to pay for their failure to convert the chances when Central scored a breakaway goal two mins from the final whistle.

Coach David Moss described it as a Great performance and said that the team showed much improvement against a really good Central team.

Sidmouth U12s Warriors v Cranbrook U12s

With the Under-12s original fixture cancelled last minute, they managed to arrange a friendly against Cranbrook, and it proved to be a very worthwhile workout for Sidmouth which saw some great performances in a game that ended in a 1 - 1 draw with Hayden Barnes notching for the Warriors.

Axminster U9s v Sidmouth U9s

STJV Under-9s travelled to Axminster to play a very well organised Tigers team. It was the Vikings first game back after a very long layoff but they performed fantastically in what turned out to be a very close fought game, a special mention to the Axminster 'keeper who played an absolute blinder. Coach Ben Hawker said it’s great to be playing again and considering the lengthy break, the boys put in a great shift but most of all they absolutely loved being back in the football pitch.