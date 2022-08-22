News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings Induction Day hailed as a great success

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 12:05 PM August 22, 2022
Sidmouth Town's Junior Vikings

Sidmouth Town's Junior Vikings Induction Day was a great success - Credit: Adam Speers

Sidmouth Town's Junior Vikings Induction Day at the weekend has been hailed as 'a great success on a number of levels'.

A grand total of 35 boys and girls attended the session at St John's School in Sidmouth on Saturday and the club now has enough players to establish a new under-seven team, as well as under-10 and under-12 girls' teams for the first time.

James Patmore, chair of Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings, said: "The event was a great success on a number of levels.

"We are going to hold another induction day on August 27 at 10am at St Johns dedicated to the girls' teams as we need a few more players in particular for the under-12 girls' team, which is school year six and seven."

For more information contact james.patmore@gmail.com.

Football
Sidmouth News

