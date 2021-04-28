Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings Round-Up

Published: 6:18 PM April 28, 2021

Dawlish U15s 1 - 2 Sidmouth U15s

The U15s played Dawlish on the main Dawlish Town pitch in front of a near capacity 10 spectators! The sides were fairly well matched. Will Pullman was in fine form down the right and after a few minutes saw a great shot come off the Dawlish post.

Late on in the half, Dawlish scored a breakaway goal. After a good talking to at half-time, the Sidmouth boys started the second half with increased intensity and after a corner fell to Man of the match Callum Liddle, he rifled it into the top corner to level.

Shortly after, Sidmouth were awarded a penalty and Thomas Nichols calmly slotted it into the corner, sending the 'keeper the wrong way. Dawlish fought hard to get a goal back and would have done were it not for some excellent work by the Sidmouth 'keeper Anthony Nita - most notably a dipping free kick which was parried over the bar. The Sidmouth boys held on for a deserved win and face an away trip to Colyton next week.

Newton St Cyres U13s 2-5 Sidmouth U13s Warriors

After a cautious start to the game that saw the home side taking control of the first ten minutes, it was quick thinking from a goalmouth clearance by Vikings 'keeper Archie Buttle that found Ali Mounoury and in turn set up Archie Melville Hallett, who calmly found the back of the net to see the Warriors lead 1-0.

It was very soon to become 2-0, when Archie Buttle and Lucas O’Connor combined and created a chance for Lucas vicary to score. More fantastic play gave the visitors a 3-0 lead, this time it was a great Jack Baxter cross finding Mounoury to grab his first goal of the game.

With the Vikings now looking in control, Eddie Roles won a fantastic 50/50 challenge and set Lucas Vicary free who played in Mounoury for his second goal of the game and score at half time was 4-0 to the Warriors.

After the break, it was another terrific second-half performance but the Warriors couldn’t prevent Newton St Cyres grabbing two quick goals, however a Cyres own goal finally sealed another well-deserved victory for the young Sidmouth side.

Coach Andy O’Connor said: "Outstanding praise must go to all 12 players for putting in a hard shift and the new-look defence of Jack Bell, Will Swales and Taylor really showing real consistency. Man of the match went to goal keeper Archie Buttle with four crucial saves in the first half and a fine second-half effort.

Heavitree U13s 1 - 5 Sidmouth U13s Raiders

Sidmouth Raiders travelled away to King George V playing fields to play a Heavitree Hawks side that included ex-Vikings player Edward Mills, who transferred following his move to the city.

It was a cagey first half disrupted by the very strong wind and the score was 0-0 at the break. Playing with the wind in the second half, it was Heavitree who scored first with a scrappy goal after a long ball over the top.

This just seemed to wake Sidmouth up and they replied quickly through Henry Tanner, who beat several players before putting the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his right foot. Sidmouth settled down and, with the wide players Asha Trower and Olly Gibbons, along with Alex Raichura attacking at will, produced a number of early balls across the box and it was unbelievable that Sidmouth didn’t score again quickly.

The goals finally flowed with two from Eli Moss, who was playing upfront after his first half in goal, Moss unfortunately missed a ball virtually on the line for his hat trick but the defender who was surprised it got to him, turned it into his own net.

Jude Ritchie, who had been causing problems all morning, scored the fifth when he lashed home a loose ball. Sidmouth somehow didn't score again but coach Dave Moss said it was another great performance, Everyone worked hard and played well but a special mention must got to Jacob Phare, who covered at the back so well that the opposition barely got a look in in the second half.

Sidmouth U12s returned to winning ways in the sunshine, as they travelled to Exeter to take on City Raiders. They young Vikings produced a very comfortable and professional team performance which resulted in a 6-1 victory. There were goals from Toby (2), Eli (2), Hayden and George A, which proved enough to take the spoils.

Sidmouth U11s travelled to Broadclyst for a friendly where both sides started off a little cautiously in the wind, however it wasn’t long before the game sparked into life and eventually served up a fantastic 10 goals.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, there were some great performances from the young Vikings with Ev Beavis, Jamie Mitchell, Aiden Bell and Sean Cload, who replaced the injured Sidmouth keeper at half-time, all getting a special mention.

The young Vikings showed great team spirit and character after going behind early, however they got their heads up and got back into a game that looked to be over from an early stage. A fantastic team performance from the Vikings.