Ground developments at Sidmouth Town

Published: 6:11 AM March 26, 2021

Work continues on the required ground developments at Manstone Park, Sidmouth, for the club to compete at the FA Step 6 level of football in the South-West Peninsula League – writes Andy Argyle, Club Development Officer.

Last week saw the arrival and installation of the new 50-seater spectator stand, which was transported to the ground by lorry from the manufacturers in Wiltshire and was lowered into place, resting on the pre-constructed concrete base to the south side of the Manstone Lane football pitch.

The new stand is situated adjacent to the existing covered ‘standing’ spectator accommodation, thus allowing the Club to meet the FA regulatory standard for spectator arrangements at its’ Manstone Lane home ground when hosting league and cup fixtures.

‘’This is a landmark achievement’’ said Andy. ‘’From a standing start some 12 years ago, the Club has developed both on and off the pitch. It has been a real team effort that has included fund-raising and planning, logistics and construction, all handled by the Committee and supporters, together with tremendous support from of our trustees, Sidmouth Town Council.’’

The remaining aspects of the development are to be tackled very shortly and these include additional spectator hardstanding and internal alterations to the dressing room facilities to complete the FA requirements.

Lockdown restrictions permitting, the Club hopes to re-open the Club House to members and supporters next month (April).

“We look forward to welcoming our friends and members back to Manstone Lane where arrangements will be made to ensure socialising is safe and in accordance with the Government’s Covid guidelines’’ Andy stated.

‘’It has been a long winter and the prospect of resuming commercial and social activities alongside our current ground improvement programme has given a real boost to Club morale.”

Further ground development news will be reported as it happens and an official opening is planned for later in the year.