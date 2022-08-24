Sidmouth Town have to settle for share of spoils

Sidmouth Town had to settle for a share of the South West Peninsula spoils in a 3-3 draw at Torridgeside after a frustrating afternoon at Donnacroft.

The Vikings started brightly and had the ball in the net after just nine minutes when Matthew Hesford headed home Isaac Furness’s cross, but it was ruled out for a foul.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get in front, though, as three minutes later Ash Small and Tom Bray combined well on the edge of the box to find Will Jenkins who played a one-two with Ash Hudd before slamming the ball home.

It was nearly 2-0 on 20 minutes as Bray saw a shot from distance parried and Small snuck the rebound under the keeper, who managed to stop it with his bottom as he landed on the ground.

A flurry of delightful Danny Pym deliveries caused havoc in the Torridgeside box but a second goal wouldn’t come as Bray slipped the ball to Hesford, who fired into the top corner only to be denied by an offside decision.

From the resulting free-kick, Torridgeside forced a corner from which they grabbed their equaliser, as the delivery evaded everyone in box and flew into the far top corner.

The first-half drama wasn’t over, though, as Bray had penalty claims waved away after going down in the box.

Sidmouth made a sloppy start to the second half, with Torridgeside firing a shot against the crossbar and leaving Jacob O’Callaghan helpless.

But on 56 minutes, Pym's crossfield switch found Small one-on-one with his defender and, after turning him inside out, he crossed to Jenkins to lash past the keeper.

Sidmouth then regained control and should have gone further ahead through Jenkins but his effort just went wide.

Torridgeside found another leveller when a routine cross/shot was palmed into the air by O’Callaghan and a striker headed home.

But Sidmouth regained the lead from the restart as Pym lofted a perfect through ball to substitute Luka Nickles and his first touch beat the defender before an exquisite lob over the keeper sparked wild celebrations.

The Vikings had two more chances to kill the game off, as Nickles delivered a great cross for the stretching Jenkins to head just wide, before Matt Webb broke on the left in a four-on-one situation but as the move slowed the ball was lost and a huge overload was wasted.

And after a Torridgeside cross came into the box and was left by three defenders and O’Callaghan, before being diverted out for a corner, the set-piece was taken short and a cross-shot was pushed into the bottom corner of the net by O’Callaghan.

It could have been worse as Torridgeside had a great chance to snatch all three points late on but their striker fluffed his lines from six yards.

Town slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Teignmouth on Tuesday and visit Axminster Town on Friday (7.30pm).