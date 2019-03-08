Advanced search

Sidmouth trio edged out in final of Section Three B Unbadged Pairs

PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 19 July 2019

The Sidmouth trio who contested the Section Three Unbadged TriplEs final. Picture SBC

Archant

There was mixed fortune for Sidmouth bowlers in county competitions last week, writes Carol Smith.

David 'Tiger' Timms, Bill 'Steady Start' Sheerman and Mick 'Cool Hand' Cox contested the final of the Section Three B Unbadged Pairs. They took on a Seaton triple in what proved to be a compelling contest!

The Sidmouth trio were neck-and-neck until a disastrous end halfway through when they conceded six shots - ouch!

However, in true Sidmouthian spirit, they picked themselves, dusted themselves off and went into the last end one shot up at 17-16.

Sadly, it was not to be as Seaton bagged a brace of shots to win by the narrowest of margins at 18-17.

It is gutting to lose a very important match by just one shot and, for a while, no doubt that six will haunt them, but that's sport. Just imagine how Federer and the New Zealand Cricketers are feeling! Our trio did so well reaching a final at their first attempt and it's all good experience for next time.

Zena Johnson and John Mason won the Section Three A final of the County Mixed Pairs and they now play the winners of Section Three B and that match will be played at the end of the month - watch this space for more details!

Ottery animal rescue centre turns away more than 100 people trying to give up their dogs - in just ONE month

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC, say they have to pick up the pieces when dogs are handed into the Ottery rescue centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Happy birthday – Three-year-old Jacob sings to the Duchess of Cornwall

Three year old Jacob Leney sings happy birthday to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Duchess of Cornwall visits Sidmouth’s donkey sanctuary

Duchess of Cornwall during a vist to The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

‘First class’ Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Sidmouth in Bloom with South West in Bloom judges Tony Moore and Ian Murphy. Ref shs 29 19TI 8113. Picture: Terry Ife

