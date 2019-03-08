Sidmouth trio edged out in final of Section Three B Unbadged Pairs

The Sidmouth trio who contested the Section Three Unbadged TriplEs final. Picture SBC Archant

There was mixed fortune for Sidmouth bowlers in county competitions last week, writes Carol Smith.

David 'Tiger' Timms, Bill 'Steady Start' Sheerman and Mick 'Cool Hand' Cox contested the final of the Section Three B Unbadged Pairs. They took on a Seaton triple in what proved to be a compelling contest!

The Sidmouth trio were neck-and-neck until a disastrous end halfway through when they conceded six shots - ouch!

However, in true Sidmouthian spirit, they picked themselves, dusted themselves off and went into the last end one shot up at 17-16.

Sadly, it was not to be as Seaton bagged a brace of shots to win by the narrowest of margins at 18-17.

It is gutting to lose a very important match by just one shot and, for a while, no doubt that six will haunt them, but that's sport. Just imagine how Federer and the New Zealand Cricketers are feeling! Our trio did so well reaching a final at their first attempt and it's all good experience for next time.

Zena Johnson and John Mason won the Section Three A final of the County Mixed Pairs and they now play the winners of Section Three B and that match will be played at the end of the month - watch this space for more details!