Sidmouth Turkey Trot triumph for Colin Macklin and Brian Rice

Sidmouth Golf Club captain Neil Holland is presented with a cheque of £1,000 towards his charity, Cancer Research UK, by seniors' captain Chris Grubb. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Archant

Eighty members played in pairs in the annual Turkey Trot competition on Saturday, sponsored by Drews of Sidbury, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Golf Club's incoming seniors captain Mike Davis presents outgoing captain Chris Grubb with a framed picture framed and inscribed photo as a memento of his time at the helm of a very successful year. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB Sidmouth Golf Club's incoming seniors captain Mike Davis presents outgoing captain Chris Grubb with a framed picture framed and inscribed photo as a memento of his time at the helm of a very successful year. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Winning with a magnificent score of 46 were Colin Macklin and Brian Rice.

It was all very close at the top of the leader board with second place going to David Bater and Mark Thomas with 45, then came David Ash and Brian Eastell on 44 and in fourth place, with a score of 42, were Neil Faulkner and Paddy Tallon.

The top ladies' score came from Maria Clapp and Marie Timms on 40 points with Susan Hackett and Mandy Furniss in second on 37. They all win vouchers to be exchanged for some festive meats just in time for Christmas.

Well done, to all those taking part in the prevailing damp conditions.

On Sunday, the latest round of winter competitions saw a Texas Scramble, with nearly all the teams coming in below 60.

In first place, and taking the five points, were Andy Pryke (again), Matt Bavington and Sean Murphy on 53.8. Mark Thomas with, this time, Steve Channing and Steve Nunn came second on 55.6 and Mark Bathard, Harrison Jones and Vernon Ruffle came in third on 57.

There was no Monday Stableford for the seniors this week. Instead they had their Christmas Medalford comp where they scored medal on the front nine and Stableford on the back, taking one score from the other to determine their individual score.

With an excellent 15 was Bruce Harcourt in top spot, but only just ahead of Bob Winstone on 16, Steve Nunn on 17 and Phil Spencer on 18, the latter getting the nod after countback.

Nearest the pin winners were Chris Timms and John White, with Malcolm Couldwell getting the only 'two' of the day.

In the evening, seniors and their wives got together at the clubhouse for their annual Christmas Dinner at which club captain Neil Holland was presented with a cheque of £1,000 towards his charity, Cancer Research UK, by seniors' captain Chris Grubb.

It was also the occasion when Chris, his year all but done, handed over the reins to incoming seniors captain Mike Davis who thanked Chris for all his hard work on behalf of the seniors during his year and presented him with a framed and inscribed photo as a memento of his time at the helm of a very successful year.