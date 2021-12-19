Sidmouth U18 Girls making Cup progress with two wins

Sidmouth started a happy December with the first round of the Devon Cup away to Bideford and South Molton, coming away with a fantastic 7-31 victory to Sidmouth.

Leading from the front, Cleo Turley was the first to score a try and she followed this by drawing in defenders, creating the gap needed for a perfectly-timed pass that sent Ellie Wood in for a second convincing try, converted by Lucy Tanner, 12-0.

The Sidmouth team kept the attack going maintaining possession and multiple phases setting up Tilly Gravelle, who broke through the centre to score the next try that was converted, 19-0. One more try in the first have saw the score at 24-0.

The opposition got their reward for a great effort with a well-deserved try and conversion taking the score to 24-7. Rosie Tidball then broke through the opposition defence for an amazing 75 yard try converted seeing the final score of 31-7 and a fantastic victory to the Sidmouth U18 Girls.

Sidmouth U18s followed this success with an outstanding 41-0 defeat of Exeter Saracens in the second round of the National Cup competition.

First half scoring started with quick ball out to our speedy Charlotte Starr on the far wing who took off with crowd pleasing acceleration and top speed to score a try in the corner. Next was Rosie Tidball’s turn at centre to pierce the defence for one of what is becoming her trade-mark 75 yard tries enabling Abi Alner to convert to end the first half 12-0.

The Sidmouth girls dialled up the pressure with the variety of plays and tries were the inevitable result first coming for Rosie and converted by Lucy Tanner, then Lucy scored and converted by Abi Alner, then two more for Rosie (Hat-trick +1) and a final try for Lucy for a final score of 41-0.

It was a brilliant effort by the Sidmouth U18 Girls and a consolidatory and big thank you to the Exeter team who played very well, never gave up and to the end played with great skill and courage.

Two fine wins for Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth RFC



