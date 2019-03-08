Sidmouth Umbrella meetings come to a close and John Mason is crowned 2019 Umbrella winner

The final Sunset Mixed Umbrella meeting of the Sidmouth outdoor season has taken place, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth Bowls Club’s Sunset Umbrella winner John Mason (left ) receiving his prize from Peter Mison. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Sidmouth Bowls Club’s Sunset Umbrella winner John Mason (left ) receiving his prize from Peter Mison. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

With the nights drawing in at pace, the evening was certainly on the 'chilly' side of things and, with a stiff breeze also in attendance, some players did wonder about hypothermia setting in!

Six teams played and overall the scores were pretty close. However, at the conclusion of play the winning rink, which comprised of Liz Boyle, Joan Crook, Jill Mison and skip John Mason, sported a score of plus four.

The clubhouse proved a most welcome place post bowls as players enjoyed the warmth of the internal atmosphere - and a lovely jacket potato washed down with a drink or two.

During the 'warming-up' process the overall season's competition winner was announced and up stepped John Mason to receive the winner's prize, while Simon Bowler took second spot and two players, Anita Mason and Liz Boyle, shared third place.

The Umbrella concept is an informal game of evening bowls and is enjoyed by players new and old - or should I say experienced!

Our sincere thanks go to Liz and Steve Boyle for running this well-attended competition and for arranging all the suppers after the games

There were a couple of friendly matches played over the past week. A trip to Feniton resulted in an overall defeat of 87 shots to 78. The four rinks ended with two wins for both teams. It was a good afternoon with good company and great weather. The top Sidmouth rink was the one of Geoff Moss, Steve Boyle, Sue Turner and skip Carol Smith, who won 27-14.

The other friendly involved a visit from South Dorset and once again this match was played over four rinks and it ended with an 84-49 home success with the best of the Sidmouth rinks the one of Ron Peppin, Jan Quinn and skip Peter Mison, who won 29-4.