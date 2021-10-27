News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Sidmouth undone by powerful St Austell performance

Logo Icon

Terry O'Brien

Published: 6:22 AM October 27, 2021   
Dan Armstrong Player of the Day

Dan Armstrong Player of the Day - Credit: Sidmouth RFC

A purple period after half-time showed why St Austell top the league as they blitzed the Chiefs with a dominant 15-man display to score four tries.  

For the remainder of the match, injury hit Sidmouth held their own and showed great character and determination to fight back in the final quarter to keep play mainly in the visitors’ half. 

The Chiefs made a positive start when a Dan Retter kick from his own half bounced into touch inside the St Austell 22 (a 50/22 kick). Sidmouth won the lineout to set up a strong attacking position, but aggressive defence drove them back outside the 22 and when the move broke down St Austell gained the initiative.  

The Chiefs defended well until they were awarded a scrum five metres from their line. Unfortunately, the ball emerged uncontrolled. The opposing scrum half reacted quickest to scoop it up and dive over for the opening score. The fly half added the conversion. 

Midway through the half, the Chiefs equalised when Cian Warren came from the blindside wing to break through the centre and found Zac Bess in support to finish the move off. Dan Retter kicked the conversion. 

You may also want to watch:

St Austell regained the lead with a converted try when their number eight drove over from a ruck near the line.    

After the break, a lineout saw the St Austell pack drove a maul forward. The scrum half broke from the back of the maul before sending his inside centre through a gap to touch down near the posts. The try was converted. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Sidmouth's 'fantastic' new amphitheatre 'an asset to the town'
  2. 2 Immigration suspect arrested after fire in empty Sidmouth shop
  3. 3 New £14m Sidmouth Beach Management Plan takes major step forward
  1. 4 Thousands of washed up fish provide easy pickings for fishermen and gulls
  2. 5 Former Sidmouth student campaigns to save Afghan friends from Taliban regime
  3. 6 ‘Can we fix it? Yes we can!’  Sidmouth Repair Cafe seeks new team members
  4. 7 Vision Group awards recognise 'champions' who helped Sidmouth pull through lockdown
  5. 8 ‘Act now’ to get flood-prone school relocated, councillor urges Government 
  6. 9 Book your tickets for wine tasting in Sidmouth
  7. 10 Sidmouth Brass Academy set to play again

Three more tries were added in the next 18 minutes. The left winger ran in on an overlap from a scrum move. The right winger finished off a move started by his full back from a loose clearance kick. And the hooker touched down from a lineout catch-and-drive play. 

To their credit, the Chiefs rallied in the final quarter and kept play predominantly in the St Austell half. They were deservedly rewarded with the last score of the match when Asa Unsworth profited from an overlap on the blindside of a ruck near the line. Dan Retter converted to complete the scoring.      

Rugby
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth seafront in summer time. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Quiz

How Devon are you? Take our quiz

Adam Manning

person
View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

Concerns expressed over latest plans for Sidford Business Park

Philippa Davies

person
Small rectangular building on The Ham, Sidmouth

New ideas wanted for Sidmouth's old South West Water building

Philippa Davies

person
Fill Full in Fore Street, Sidmouth

Dan's retail vision provides timely food for thought

Vince Page

Logo Icon