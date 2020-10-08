Sidmouth Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford for Matt Cooke

Golf club and ball Archant

The first week of October affected the golf on offer greatly with the President’s Day having to be cancelled (wisely) on Saturday and the seniors Ball in Bag comp on Wednesday reduced to two fourballs, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As a team can only win one prize in this competition, the winners taking the pot were Colston Herbert, Chris Grubb, Glyn Hewitt and Peter Emery with an excellent 86 points the birdie money was picked up by Bob Cook, Vic McCarthy, Vernon Ruffle and Les Pratt.

I thought I would mention them all for turning out in the dismal weather!

The Friday Sidmouth Jewellers stableford this week produced more weather affected golf with accompanying scores.

As only six players made it onto the course, it beholdens me to mention them all as well.

As I stayed in the dry, I applaud Richard Powell, first with a soggy 37 points, Arron Taylor 34 and Kym White 33 took the remaining prizes.

Josh Lakeman, Tom Irish and Lee Barber also tried - and failed, but well done for making the effort!

On Monday, the rain relented enough for the Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford to take place and it’s amazing what a bit of sunshine - well, not so damp - weather will do. An excellent score of 43 by Matt Cooke was the best of the day and I am sure was happy to see his handicap drop from 22.3 to 19.7.

Tim Chapman in second spot on 40 on countback from Andrew Thompson also lost a shot off his.

Top seniors were Bernard Ireson on 36, Chris Holland, 35 and Glyn Hewitt on 34 points.

On a positive note the rain has made it possible to get on with the much delayed course maintenance programme, a necessary evil, but one which will set up the course for the coming winter period.