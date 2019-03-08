Sidmouth Upper Crust Monday Stableford success for Graham Davies

Golf club and ball Archant

The weekend of golf started on Friday with the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Steve Johnston added his name to the roll of honour by winning with an excellent score of 41 points earning a 2 shot deduction from his handicap. Jevon Astley-Jones on 37 and Martyn Cross, 36, picked up the minor places.

Saturday saw the running of the Vallance Cup and it was a three way tie on 38 which had to be decided on countback.

Ultimately, Craig Melluish came out on top as cup winner from Richard Powell and David Bater.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford was a reduced field due to the seniors playing their own Charity Bowl competition in the morning.

However a good field played in decent weather throughout the rest of the day and Graham Davies featured again in winning with a solid 39 points.

He'll be playing off 7 next time out. Also dropping a shot to handicap were, in second place, Iain Roberts on 38 ahead of Lee Barber on countback.