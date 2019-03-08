Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Upper Crust Monday Stableford success for Graham Davies

PUBLISHED: 13:39 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 07 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The weekend of golf started on Friday with the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Steve Johnston added his name to the roll of honour by winning with an excellent score of 41 points earning a 2 shot deduction from his handicap. Jevon Astley-Jones on 37 and Martyn Cross, 36, picked up the minor places.

Saturday saw the running of the Vallance Cup and it was a three way tie on 38 which had to be decided on countback.

Ultimately, Craig Melluish came out on top as cup winner from Richard Powell and David Bater.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford was a reduced field due to the seniors playing their own Charity Bowl competition in the morning.

However a good field played in decent weather throughout the rest of the day and Graham Davies featured again in winning with a solid 39 points.

He'll be playing off 7 next time out. Also dropping a shot to handicap were, in second place, Iain Roberts on 38 ahead of Lee Barber on countback.

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Most Read

Calls for bus shelter to keep Sidmouth travellers out the rain

Bus users wanting to keep out of the rain in Sidmouth have called for a shelter to be reinstalled.

Watch your speed – motorists warned after police operation in Ottery

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Hopes for spring opening date for Rockfish restaurant

Mitch Tonks of Rockfish has spoken about his plans for the Drill Hall in Sidmouth. Picture: therockfish.co.uk

‘This is the reality of living in a place like Ottery’ - football club and community thanked for missing boy search

Councillor Vicky Johns praised the community spirit of residents and the football club to search for a young boy who went missing. Picture: Submitted/Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town v Millbrook: Match thread

Sidmouth Town Women are looking for new players ahead of their maiden season. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Saturday’s local football and rugby action

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth host Devon Golf Captains’ match as Devon triumph over Somerset

Brian Rice (left) receiving the Somerset Shield from Somerset captain Steve Butterfield (middle) with club captain Neil Holland (right). Picture: Sidmouth Golf Club

Sidmouth Upper Crust Monday Stableford success for Graham Davies

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Strava Running Club who’s top for August?

A typical end of week order of distance runners on the SRC Stava Group. Picture: SRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists